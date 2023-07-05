BLACKPINK Jennie's 'The Idol' Outfits Anger Netizens, One Claims, "Looks Like The Clothes Were Made With Some 3D Pen..."

As the controversial show The Idol came to an end with its sixth episode, several behind-the-scenes pictures featuring Lily-Rose Depp and BLACKPINK’s Jennie are coming forward. Despite her massive following, Jennie has been receiving a lot of backlash for her acting debut with the s*nsual show. As a few pictures from the show are making rounds, netizens are brutally slamming the K-Pop star’s outfits.

Jennie is a part of the world-famous musical girl band BLACKPINK. She made her debut in 2017 along with her bandmates Rose, Lisa and Jisoo.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Years after receiving fame, Jennie made her acting debut with The Idol, which also starred The Weeknd. Despite a lot of hype, the show failed to impress the audience with its dark storyline and raunchy s*x scenes. Some of the s*nsal scenes also involved the K-Pop idol, including a few dance sequences. As several pictures of the 27-year-old are making rounds online, netizens are reacting to it, calling out the makers and designers of her outfits.

One of the scenes saw Jennie wearing a pink bodysuit with rope-like-structure on the torso through which Jennie almost flashes her b**bs. Another scene saw the South Korean singer donning a full-sleeved printed sheer dress over a black two-piece lingerie. Her third outfit saw her slipping into a black halter-neck dress.

Jennie Ruby Jane and Lily-Rose Depp on the set of #TheIdol. pic.twitter.com/2myGxB1XD9 — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) July 3, 2023

As per Allkpop, several netizens slammed Jennie’s outfits for being too revealing. While one wrote, “It looks so weird…It looks like an elementary child is wearing that kind of outfit,” while another penned, “Jennie’s outfits in ‘The Idol’ are considered clothing…?”

A third user called BLACKPINK Jennie’s outfit made with a 3D pen and wrote, “It looks like the clothes were made with some 3D pen… I really hope that The Weeknd never holds a camera (produces) again in his life.”

Despite the backlash, BLINKS, BLACKPINK fans, did not leave Jennie’s side and praised her for her looks and acting skills.

For more stories, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: Kendall Jenner Gets Brutally Trolled For Donning A Cloud-Like Bodysuit For Jacquemus’ Fashion Show, Netizens React “Is This Fashion? Because It Looks Like An Adult Diaper”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News