BLACKPINK is one of the most popular girl bands in South Korea, with a massive fanbase worldwide. The group consists of Lisa, Jisoo, Rose and Jennie and is managed by YG Entertainment. Apart from being members of this group, all of them have separate professional lives. While Jisoo has featured in a K-drama, Snowdrop, and debuted with her solo album, Lisa and Rose already had solo albums. Now Jennie is making news for being a part of the recently released web show, The Idol.

However, Jennie has been facing a lot of backlash from her audience for being a part of this project. For the unversed, The Idol featured Johnny Depp’s daughter Lily-Rose Depp and The Weeknd in the lead roles. Well, keep scrolling to learn more about Jennie’s involvement with the series.

As per sources suggested in a YouTube video shared by ‘Jendukie’, Jennie had personally accepted the offer from The Weeknd to join the cast of The Idol without any help from her agency YG Entertainment. From that, Jennie made history by becoming the first K-pop idol to star in an American series. For those who don’t know, in The Idol, Jennie plays Dyanne, who’s a close friend and backup dancer of Jocelyn. Jennie’s dance number was the highlight of the first episode of The Idol, where her dance performance received more views than the whole episode.

While Jennie is getting praised by the media, her BLACKPINK fans have constantly been scrutinising her and backlashing her for choosing a script that showed so much intimacy and n*dity.

Check out the video clip here.

Her fans commented on this video. One wrote, “If she was that desperate to be in a movie or tv show from Hollywood she could’ve chosen a better script for her acting debut cuz this show is honestly disgusting. To her fans saying ‘she’s a grown woman, it’s her choice and blah blah’ well if she’s a grown woman then stop defending her cuz I’m sure she can do that herself.”

While another one lashed out at her, saying, “This is how she wants to be seen – let that sink in.”

While one penned, “To star in a ‘p*rn series’,” another comment reads, “She was desperate to be the first and didn’t think it through.”

Well, what do you think of Jennie’s performance in The Idol? Have you watched it yet? Share with us through comments.

