Gianni Russo is best known for his role as Carlo Rizzi in the 1972 film The Godfather. But he has also made headlines for his claims about his relationship with Marilyn Monroe. In his memoir, Hollywood Godfather: My Life In The Mob And Movies, Russo claims that he lost his virginity to Monroe when he was 15 years old and she was 33. His memoir says that he met Monroe when he was working as a shampoo boy at a hair salon in New York City. Monroe was a regular customer, and the two of them struck up a conversation. Russo says that Monroe was very friendly and flirty and that she eventually invited him back to her hotel room.

Russo, in the excerpt, revealed that he was hesitant at first but that Monroe was very persuasive. He claims that they had s*x, and that it was an ‘unforgettable’ experience to remember, as this was the moment when he became a man. However, his claims have been met with some skepticism with people questioning the credibility of this revelation while others have suggested that he may be embellishing the truth.

However, Russo has insisted that his story is true and that he has no reason to lie. Whether or not Russo’s claims are true, they certainly sparked a lot of interest. Monroe is one of the most iconic figures in Hollywood history, and her relationship with Russo, if it did happen, makes for a scandalous yet fascinating story. But there is no concrete evidence to support his outrageous claims.

The actor, while talking to Sun UK, said, “She taught me everything I know. I thought I was the luckiest boy alive, but if it had happened today, I think she’d be arrested, and my parents would have tried to get some cash out of it. Was I upset? No. I’d just had s*x with America’s hottest movie star and s*x symbol.” He even claimed, “Marlon Brando was my only acting teacher, Frank Sinatra was my only singing teacher, and Marilyn Monroe made me a man.”

In a video shared by a Youtube Channel djvlad, Gianni Russo even talked about how he was seduced by Marilyn Monroe. The actor revealed he was invited to one of the hotels she was staying at. He narrated that Marilyn was alone in a lavish suite, and she was wrapped in a robe in a bathtub when he entered the room. He continued, “When I saw her, she dropped her robe, and I could see her cleav*age. I couldn’t believe what was happening. Then I surrendered.”

In his memoir, the actor mentioned some more details of the incident and wrote, “Like an idiot, I covered my eyes, which made her laugh. I began undressing, praying I wouldn’t trip over my pants and fall on my a**, and then entered the tub. I’ll be ­honest, I had no idea what to do, or what she expected. We wound up in bed for the entire weekend, climbing out only when needed.”

Later, in many of his interviews, the Godfather actor revealed that he never told this incident to anyone who would believe him. However, he once admitted it to Marlon Brand who once asked him, “Did you bed her?” He revealed some details about her body marks to make him believe his story.

You can watch him narrating the incident here.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2NLmw8bFMhc

