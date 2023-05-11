Elizabeth Olsen is one of the most beautiful and talented actresses in Hollywood. Across the globe, the actress is popular for her portrayal of Wanda/Scarlet Witch in MCU. While her acting chops did get enough fame, she’s quite a popular choice as a celebrity crush for many. Amid this, a couple of years back, Olsen opened up about her crush during growing days and below is all you need to know!

Several years back, Tom Holland confessed about badly crushing on the Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness actress and we couldn’t agree more with him as she’s definitely one, who can make any man weak in his knees. But how many of you knew about the men who would make the actress weak in her knees during her early years? Hear it straight from the horse’s mouth!

In 2021, while talking to W Magazine, Elizabeth Olsen got candid about her crush while growing up. When asked about her cinematic crush, she said, “Frank Sinatra. I didn’t know they were old movies that I was watching. So when you say ‘TV shows’, what I consumed as a child was all old musicals, like Oklahoma!, Guys and Dolls, Carousel, West Side Story. I loved classic musicals, and I was in love with Frank Sinatra.”

Elizabeth Olsen added, “I would do scenes with him in my bathroom, which then turned into scenes with George Clooney as I got older and I realized Frank Sinatra was an old man. I was like, Well, maybe if I get older, I can at least work with George Clooney, as his daughter’s friend or something, and then we have a thing.”

Well, we can’t really blame the actress for it!

