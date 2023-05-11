Tom Cruise is known for doing high-flying actions all by himself in his movies and often has made headlines for the same. As the actor is expecting his upcoming MI movie, Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One, the director defended the actor’s rant on the sets of the film. The clarification comes after the actor’s on-set rant leaked online, where he berated crew members for not following proper safety protocols during the pandemic.

Director Christopher McQuarrie will be directing the upcoming Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One, which is said to be the half of the Mission: Impossible franchise’s two-part conclusion. As the movie began shooting during the COVID-19 pandemic, Cruise’s leaked audio made a lot of headlines claiming his on-set behaviour with the crew was inappropriate. However, the director has a different take on the same, as he believes people understood the intention.

During a conversation on Entertainment Weekly for their 2023 summer preview, director McQuarrie addressed Tom Cruise’s controversial rant from the set of Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One. As he defended the star’s outburst, saying that it happened during a very difficult time, he said, “That all took place during a very complicated and a very uncertain time. Obviously, we’re grateful that people took it the way that it was intended.”

McQuarrie points out that everyone was keeping the movie industry alive and everyone employed during a perilous time of Covid-19. “ We were fighting to keep the industry alive, we were fighting to keep people employed, we were fighting for the studio, we were fighting for cinemas, and we still are. We’re still there doing that. I’m just glad people understood the intention behind it,” said the Mission Impossible director.

With all the complications, Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One wrapped filming without any more COVID-19-related incidents and the trailer has hyped up the audiences. The Tom Cruise starrer movie is scheduled to be theatrically released by Paramount Pictures in the United States on July 12, 2023.

