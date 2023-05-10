British and American actress Lilly Collins is one of the most popular actresses in Hollywood. She gained recognition for her supporting role in the sports drama film The Blind Side (2009). She is also well known for her hit Netflix series Emily in Paris.

The 34-year-old actress had been enjoying a relaxing spa day at a luxury hotel in West Hollywood, Los Angeles, when a shocking incident occurred. Les Misérables actress was left reeling after her engagement ring and wedding band were stolen. Scroll down to know more.

Lily Collins was shocked to discover that her jewellery and other valuables had been taken even though she had kept them in a secure locker. Authorities are treating the theft seriously because it was “over $10,000,” in line with their classification. The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department is looking into the incident, but nobody has been taken into custody as yet. Investigators believe the robbery may have been an inside job because there was no evidence of forced entry where Lily kept her possessions. In an effort to identify the burglars, police are carefully scrutinising the hotel’s CCTV footage.

Lily Collin’s engagement ring, a stunning work of art, was made by her future husband, director Charlie McDowell, in collaboration with Irene Neuwirth Jewellery. It was estimated that the spectacular rose-cut diamond in the ring weighed between two and three carats and was worth more than $81998 (Approximately Rs 6719555). The couple was hitched in an intimate ceremony at Dunton Hot Springs, Colorado, the following September after becoming engaged in September 2020.

Lily had previously gushed over her engagement ring and that it was “exactly what she wanted,” so losing her valuable diamond would be devastating. Earlier, the actress said she would “love to have a family,” indicating her wish to start a family with Charlie. The couple immediately fell in love after meeting while working on the set of Charlie’s movie, Gilded Rage, in 2019.

