When Selena Gomez Was Slammed By Some Hindu Groups For Sporting A Bindi While Performing 'Come & Get It', Netizen Said: "It Is An Auspicious Religious..."

American singer and actress Selena Gomez is known for her peppy songs and effervescent singing. She is one of the leading pop stars and has given several chartbusters like ‘Good for You’, ‘Same Old Love’, and ‘Hands to Myself’, to name a few. However, her song ‘Come and Get It’ landed her in trouble.

Many Selena fans would remember the song Come and Get It which had a tinge of Indian classical music in the beginning. The song was unique in that Selena chose to wear a bindi which is synonymous with the Hindu culture.

Selena Gomez even performed the song at the MTV Movie Awards in 2013. During the performance, the singer sported a bindi on her forehead, but that did not go down well with certain Hindu groups. Talking to WENN, Rajan Zed, leader of the Universal Society of Hinduism said, “The bindi on the forehead is an ancient tradition in Hinduism and has religious significance. It is also sometimes referred to as the third eye and the flame, and it is an auspicious religious and spiritual symbol. It is not meant to be thrown around loosely for seductive effects or as a fashion accessory aiming at mercantile greed.”

“Selena should apologize, and then she should get acquainted with the basics of world religions,” he demanded.

Several netizens also were offended by Selena Gomez’s accessory. A disgruntled user tweeted, “wtf, Selena Gomez? Really. Bollywood community r u pissed because you should be.” But then there were the supporters, like @FearlessWithSel, who wrote, “Selena’s not even wearing a traditional bindi, she’s just wearing a decorative one. Stop overreacting, she’s not doing anything wrong.”

Another said, “Selena, take that bindi of (sic) your head; cultural appropriation is not cute.” A third follower said, “Cultural Appropriation At Its Finest, My Respect For Selena Is Fading As We Speak.” A fourth viewer tweeted, ” Hi, leave Bindis for Indian women.”

