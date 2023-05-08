Miss World 2017 and actor Manushi Chhillar has couped in one of her biggest global beauty brands as an ambassador- Estee Lauder, making her the first Indian to do so. Chhillar’s 2017 win at the Miss World pageant rightly makes her the perfect face to represent today’s idea of beauty, which comes along with purpose and brains. Being able to pave her way into the entertainment industry, Manushi Chhillar has carved a path of her own.

At the age of 21, Manushi Chhillar rose to fame after bringing the crown back to India after 17 years. During her reign as Miss World, Manushi was lauded for her work and efforts for her visionary mission for the welfare of women. The beauty also won the Beauty With A Purpose Award for her incredible work towards her project, Shakti, which aimed to work towards period poverty. Also during the hardtimes of Covid, the actress had joined hands with the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) to raise awareness about the novel coronavirus.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Manushi Chhillar is one of the most educated women in Indian film industry and her foray into the world of entertainment has only added stars to our cinema’s cluster. Manushi’s journey after the crown has been instilled with sincerity, hard work, and decisions that were taken by her intellectual instinct. Manushi is articulate, confident and stands tall as an inspiration for many young girls. She is the proof that if one believed in oneself, kept their faith high, and put enough action, one can achieve any dream one sees for themselves.

Take A Look:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Manushi Chhillar (@manushi_chhillar)

Time and again, Manushi Chhillar has showcased her strong fashion game through her strong social media presence and her devotion to fitness is very inspiring. With Chhillar‘s global influence and her beautiful aura, her forging into the world of international beauty brands takes her one step ahead of her contemporaries.

After Reita Faria, Diana Hayden, Yukta Mookhey, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Priyanka Chopra, Manushi was the 6th Indian women to be crowned as Miss World. Meanwhile, on the work front, the actress will be seen in Tehran next to John Abraham and Operation Valentine with Varun Tej amongst many others.

Must Read: Akshay Kumar Goes Shirtless Dancing With Mouni Roy, Sonam Bajwa, Shah Rukh Khan Fans Troll Him Fuelling The War As AK Fans Hit Back “SRK Did Bhajan With Deepika Padukone In Pathaan”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News