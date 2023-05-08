Nawazuddin Siddiqui has often made headlines for his acting chops in films. Known for his choice of films, the actor is amongst those actors who have worked with the top 3 Khans of Bollywood- with Shah Rukh Khan in Raees, in Bajrangi Bhaijaan and Kick with Salman Khan and Talaash with Aamir Khan.

In the latest interview, the actor praised the 3 Khans and said they often called him for content-driven films.

In the same interview, Nawaz also opened up about the box office failure of his latest released Afwah. Co-starring Bhumi Pednekar, the film, which hit the screens some time back, wasn’t received well and soon turned out to be a box office dud.

Speaking about the box office failure of his latest release, Afwah, Nawazuddin Siddiqui told Bollywood Bubble, “When makers make a film and if they are releasing it, then they should release it with courage. A lot of people are calling and asking me ‘where the film has released,’ should I tell them where it has released? Industry people are also asking me the same and I am not able to tell where it has been released. Now it will not have a very good collection and people will say ‘Nawaz is a flop actor.’ Instead of this they could have just released it on OTT.”

Further, when he was asked about working with Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan and Aamir Khan he said, “Working with them is a very entertaining experience. Whether it is Salman, Shah Rukh or Aamir, whenever there is a content-driven film, they call me. That is because they know me and my work. They know me personally and that’s why the bonding is strong. Agar itna bada superstar itna humbly mujhse baat karta hai toh ofcourse mujhe lagega ki unhone apna rakha hai mujhe.”

From the past few days, Nawazuddin Siddiqui is currently making headlines owing to his dispute with his wife Aaliyah Siddiqui.

