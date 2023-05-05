Shah Rukh Khan impressed his fans all across the globe with his January 2023 release Pathaan. His fandom watched and re-watched the action spy film making it a top-grossing film of 2023, and are now eagerly awaiting the release of his next, Atlee’s Jawan.

While the film was originally set for a June 2 release, reports suggested it would likely be postponed. But now, a new news piece claims the film is sticking to releasing on the first Friday of June. Not just that, details regarding when the trailer will be out, a big announcement SRK has planned, and the film’s promotion plans have also been revealed. Let us tell you, the dates might confuse you and make you wonder if a new release date may be announced too.

A recent News18 report quoted a source close to the production of Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan saying, “I spoke to the production team last night, and they are quite confident about how the film has turned out. The trailer is ready and has been watched. Right now, they are sticking to June 2 release. However, they will take the full and final decision by tomorrow at the latest.”

Talking about the film’s promotion plan, the source revealed that Shah Rukh Khan and team don’t plan on doing much. Revealing when the trailer will drop as well, the insider said, “The team has understood that there’s enough hype around the film and they don’t need to do much just like how it was for Pathaan. We should expect similar strategy being adapted for Jawan. They are likely to drop the film’s trailer 10-15 days before the release.”

The same report also states that SRK is likely to make a big announcement during the IPL 2023 finale on May 28. This announcement – if made, will be just five days before its theatrical release. These details are really making us wonder when will Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan actually hit the screens.

