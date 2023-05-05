Adah Sharma’s film The Kerala Story has been in the headlines since the first look was released. The film has received backlash over the controversial storyline based on terror conspiracy. Prime Minister Narendra Modi now opens up on the film’s controversy.

The teaser for the film, released a few weeks ago, alleged radicalisation and conversion of young Hindu women to Islam in Kerala before around 32,000 women were recruited by ISIS. The claim garnered significant criticism, so the show was cancelled in several districts around Kerala on the day of its release.

As the controversy regarding The Kerala Story mounts, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, at an election rally for his party in Karnataka’s Bellari, blamed the grand old party for opposing Adah Sharma’s film. He said that Congress is supporting those elements who are defending terrorism by trying to ban this film.

PM Modi said, “Bombs, guns, and pistols make a lot of sounds, but there is no sound of a terrorist conspiracy which can hollow the society from within. Even the court has expressed concern over this form of terror. There are a lot of discussions these days about the film ‘The Kerala Story’ based on such a terrorist conspiracy. But look at the unfortunate situation in the country where Congress is seen standing with this trend of terrorism that destroys societies. Not just this, Congress is also taking part in backdoor political negotiations with those who are linked to this trend of terrorism.”

Take a look at the video below:

#WATCH | 'The Kerala Story' film is based on a terror conspiracy. It shows the ugly truth of terrorism and exposes terrorists' design. Congress is opposing the film made on terrorism and standing with terror tendencies. Congress has shielded terrorism for the vote bank: PM… pic.twitter.com/qlUQlc3qQf — ANI (@ANI) May 5, 2023

Meanwhile, The Kerala Story’s producer, Vipul Amrutlal Shah, decided to take down the teaser on Friday that claimed over 32,000 women from Kerala had been recruited by ISIS. The teaser would be removed from all social media accounts of the production house, the producer informed the Kerala High Court.

Adah Sharma’s film received an “A” rating from the censor board, which also reportedly removed 10 parts from the film, including an interview with a previous chief minister of Kerala.

