Ranbir Kapoor is one of the most adored actors of Bollywood. He made his debut in the year 2007 and went on to do some phenomenal work in the industry, but Rockstar is often termed as one of his best performances, however, do you know he was not the choice of Imtiaz Ali for the film? Scroll below to read the scoop.

Ranbir, who was last seen in Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar along with Shraddha Kapoor had received a lot of appreciation after he appeared in Rockstar as Jordan in the year 2011. We wouldn’t be wrong to say that the film had established him as a serious actor in the industry but do you know it was John Abraham who was supposed to play the role. However, the film was later bagged by Ranbir.

During an interview with Indian Express, Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor revealed how Rockstar happened and shared a funny story. He said, “When Imtiaz came to me, he offered me some other film, which was something about marketing. And I remembered that before I became an actor, I had heard that John Abraham was doing Rockstar, but that did not happen, and it got shelved, I don’t know for what reason.” The Barfi actor said that he was the one who reminded Imitiaz about Rockstar by asking what happened to that film.

Ranbir Kapoor said that Imtiaz Ali told him, “So he said that the guy who wrote the story for Rockstar, he himself wanted to direct and act in it so for that reason, he did not make the film. Anyway, we decided to part ways, and three months later, he told me that he spoke that guy. So that’s how Rockstar happened.”

For the unversed, Imtiaz Ali had also once, during an interview revealed why he had replaced John Abraham from the film Rockstar and said, “When I took up the film again after the first attempt, I changed the character. I had started off with John, but now, as the story has changed, he was not required.”

Well, we think nobody could have pulled off Jordan in Rockstar better than Ranbir Kapoor. What do you think? Let us know in the comments section below!

