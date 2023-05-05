Palak Tiwari stirred a controversy with her ‘neckline’ remark about Salman Khan. The actress claimed that he had a proper dress code for female members on sets and that all women should be appropriately covered. Later, her Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan co-star Shehnaaz Gill rubbished such claims. The debutante is already regretting her statement and below is everything you need to know!

During Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan‘s promotions, Palak revealed that she worked as an assistant director on the sets of Antim. She told Siddharth Kannan that people may not be aware but the superstar is quite certain about what women on his sets are wearing. He wants proper necklines and non-revealing fits. Her remark created a lot of noise with leading lady Pooja Hegde mentioning that the actor is quite possessive about the people that he cares about.

In the latest interview with ETimes, Palak Tiwari reacted to the controversy and said, “[It’s] part and parcel of what we do. Also, I’m not really taken aback by it, since I know Salman sir is an extremely understanding individual and he knows me. He knows that I would never say anything malapropos about him, ever. I take this as more of a learning experience.”

Palak Tiwari added, “This is the best way to learn, making a mistake [since] I never want to be in that position again. I think it’s the most conducive way to learn. I made a mistake, I’ll learn and it’s something I’ll keep in mind for the rest of my life now.”

Salman Khan had also reacted to the statements made by Palak Tiwari on Aap Ki Adalat. He claimed that he’s more scared of men because of the way they look at women.

