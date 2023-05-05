Bollywood actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui is truly an inspiration for a lot of people out there who dare to dream. The actor had humble beginnings but has now established himself as a global actor. Nawaz is known for his unfiltered opinions, and recently he made a shocking revelation by hinting that he might leave everything and become a monk. Yes, you read it right. Scroll below to know the details!

Nawaz is currently busy promoting his rom–com Jogira Sara Ra Ra, which also stars Nikki Tamboli, Sanjay Mishra, and Neha Sharma in pivotal roles. The actor is leaving no stone unturned in aggressively promoting his film, however, his recent statement on becoming a monk has left his fans and admirers shocked.

Advertisement

Advertisement

In an interview with India TV, Nawazudding Siddiqui said, “A man advocates for himself throughout his life, becomes a judge for others, and gives judgment. I want to become a monk. He said, “Mai monk hota ofcourse. Mai shayad chala bhi jau, aapko pta bhi chalega. Haan mujhe bda acha lagega. Jahan par kuch ruhani ho, mujhe acha lagta hai hai wahan.”

While talking about his film, Motichoor Chaknachoor actor said, “We have straightforwardly displayed that marriage is a bitter ride. We makeshift in film. We have makeshift arrangements for everything if we have to disassemble or arrange a wedding. I have done a lot of make shifting for small things in life, but for big things, there is no hack, and there is only honesty and hard work.”

For the unversed, Nawaz’s upcoming film Jogira Sara ra ra is all set to release on May 12, 2023. The film is helmed by Kushan Nandy.

What are your thoughts on Nawazuddin Siddiqui becoming a monk? Let us know in the comment section below!

For more such stories, stay tuned to Koimoi.com.

Must Read: Deepika Padukone & Katrina Kaif To Lead A Big Budget Spy Film After Pathaan & Tiger 3? Netizen Reacts, “Make Ranbir Kapoor The Villain & It’s A Sure Shot Blockbuster”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News