Kangana Ranaut made explosive statements against Javed Akhtar after Sushant Singh Rajput’s suicide. The actress claimed that the lyricist once threatened her while asking her to stop speaking against Hrithik Roshan and his family. The veteran star had filed a defamation suit against her and is now revealing why he took the big step. Scroll below for details.

For the unversed, Kangana claimed in an old interview that Javed had invited her to his house and tried to stop her from speaking against her alleged ex-boyfriend Hrithik Roshan. She was, in fact, told that her career would end and she would ultimately commit suicide because the Roshans are powerful. Javed had rubbished all these claims and later filed a defamation suit as the allegations intensified after the passing away of Sushant Singh Rajput.

Revealing why he decided to file a defamation suit against Kangana Ranaut, Javed Akhtar told India Today, “I was very upset and may have chosen to ignore it. We are lazy people who are concerned with the creative field. It took me 4-5 months to file this case as I saw that it was not going away. I was under tremendous pressure. I was feeling humiliated. People did not let me forget it, and it was getting bigger and more and more embarrassing, so I had to file this complaint.”

Reacting to Kangana Ranaut’s claims that he threatened her against Hrithik Roshan, Javed Akhtar added, “I tried to convince her by saying that only people are having fun at hearing all this while her name is being muddied and it would affect her career. However, Ranaut was not receptive to my suggestion as I had a very formal relationship with her, so I was not able to insist after a point and I told her to forget about these things. We parted on a friendly note.”

Javed Akhtar will be cross-examined in a defamation case by Kangana Ranaut’s lawyer on June 12.

