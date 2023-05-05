Katrina Kaif has been sparking pregnancy rumours ever since her marriage with Vicky Kaushal. The actress has lately been off the radar and her clothing choices have raised speculations if she’s expecting. It looks like the actress indeed has plans to embrace parenthood, but her film with Alia Bhatt & Priyanka Chopra – Jee Le Zaraa has turned out to be the roadblock. Scroll below for all the details!

There have been rumours in the past that the future of Jee Le Zaraa remains uncertain as all three leading ladies are embracing motherhood. Priyanka Chopra welcomed baby Malti with husband Nick Jonas, via surrogacy last year. On the other hand, Alia Bhatt gave birth to Raha Kapoor in November 2022. As for Kat, there have been several speculations but no confirmation regarding her pregnancy.

A source close to ETimes now claims that Katrina Kaif is planning her first child with her husband, Vicky Kaushal. But she will do that only after the wrap of Jee Le Zaraa with Alia Bhatt and Priyanka Chopra. It is to be noted that Farhan Akhtar’s film is yet to go on floors as the location recce is currently in process.

The report adds that Katrina Kaif has told her friends, “I shall plan a baby only after I finish shooting for the finish shooting for the films- which I am doing with Vijay Sethupathi and Farhan Akhtar.”

Farhar Akhtar recently shared a BTS picture amid sand dunes in Rajasthan as he informed scouting for locations for Jee Le Zaraa. Alia Bhatt and Katrina also expressed their excitement in the comments section.

Meanwhile, Katrina Kaif also has Tiger 3 in the pipeline alongside Salman Khan and Emraan Hashmi. Her film with Vijay Sethupathi, Merry Christmas, is scheduled for December 2023 release.

