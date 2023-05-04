Yami Gautam is someone who has always been associated with quality content, right from her very first film ‘Vicky Donor’. With time she has emerged not just as a bankable name and a talent powerhouse, but also as an actor whose eye for quality content and choice of good scripts have always been trusted by audiences greatly.

In an interview, Yami shared how ecstatic and grateful she is for the faith audiences have shown toward her. She said, “Audiences have started developing this faith that if Yami is a part of a film, it must be something interesting… Even before the pandemic, ‘Uri’ and ‘Bala’ were the last two theatrical releases I had and I was fortunate that they were an amalgamation of not just successful films but good films”.

Yami Gautam who is in the best phase of her career has a success rate that very few can boast of. As a consistently great performer, Yami has given four consecutive hits with ‘A Thursday’, ‘Dasvi’, ‘Lost’, and ‘Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga’.

While Yami Gautam’s performance in these films made her a favorite of audiences and critics, with ‘A Thrusday’ being one of the most-watched pieces of content on the OTT platform last year and ‘Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga‘ being the most-viewed Indian film globally on Netflix having earned more than 46K votes, is a testament of her excellent quality content that she brought to the audience and garnered immense love and support.

Apart from this, Yami Gautam also has an exciting slate of upcoming films including ‘OMG 2’ and ‘Dhoom Dhaam’.

