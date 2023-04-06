Dinesh Vijan’s latest production “Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga” is causing a global furore on Netflix as it gains position amongst the top 10 trending titles in 61 countries.

The Maddock Films production has become the most viewed Indian movie on Netflix in 2 weeks of its launch, with a whopping viewership of 29 million hours globally.

The film is also ranking number 2 worldwide on Netflix.

Top 3 global hits out of India in 14 days of its launch:

1. Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga – 29 million viewership hours

2. RRR 25.5 million viewership hours

3. Gangubai Kathiawadi 22.1 million viewership hours

The movie follows the story of a flight attendant and her boyfriend who get entangled in an aerial heist that goes horribly awry. The film marks Maddock’s third successful outing with Netflix after memorable hits such as Mimi and Dasvi.

With a gripping plot and stellar performances, the Yami Gautam starrer Netflix movie is a must-watch for fans of the thriller genre. The film is currently streaming on Netflix. Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga is directed by Ajay Singh and Produced by Dinesh Vijan and Amar Kaushik

