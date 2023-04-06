Earlier in the morning, the makers of Adipurush rolled out the blessed poster of Shri Bajrang Bali featuring Devdatta Nage.

This poster serves as a tribute to his sheer support, strength and perseverance towards the virtues of Prabhu Shri Ram on the auspicious occasion of Hanuman Janmotsav.

Following the unveiling, netizens flooded social media with their adoration and reverence for the Adipurush new character poster that showcases Shri Bajrang Bali’s glory and magnificence and has received an outpouring of likes and comments from fans around the world.

Check Out Adipurush’s poster’s latest reactions:

This is better poster till date. ..💥💥💥💥

Jai Hanuman — thala allusirish (@doc7_kc) April 6, 2023

This looks best till date🚩🔥Jai BAJRANGBALI — SHOURYA Singh (@SHOURYA62031202) April 6, 2023

The best poster released till date and hanuman character evolved a lot.! Slowly and steadily , the team is bringing back the hype and good trailer can make it damn big 🔥🔥 — PRANAY KUMAR (@pranay101k) April 6, 2023

With #Prabhas as #ShriRam in Background, and as #DevdattaNage as Shri #BajrangBali in foreground, this #Adipurush New poster caters around the sensibilities with full responsibility. सब पर राम तपस्वी राजा, तिनके काज सकल तुम साजा॥ With Rudrash Mala in neck and in arms, Kundals… pic.twitter.com/6DKUf6toqm — Ashwani kumar (@BorntobeAshwani) April 6, 2023

Here’s what Prabhas, Kriti Sanon fans have to say more about Adipurush’s recent poster:

Adipurush, directed by Om Raut and produced by T-Series, Bhushan Kumar & Krishan Kumar, Om Raut, Prasad Sutar, and Rajesh Nair of Retrophiles, is scheduled to release worldwide on June 16, 2023. It stars Prabhas & Kriti Sanon in leading roles.

