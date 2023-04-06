We all love Salman Khan when he’s in his own element. In a recent press conference, we got to witness the hilarious and bindaas attitude of Bhaijaan where he was at his candid best. In a funny dig, he even issued a warning to new Bollywood actors that superstars of his breed- he, Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, Ajay Devgn and Akshay Kumar, are not going anywhere and will continue to rule. Keep reading to know more!

Time and again, it has been seen that the aforementioned superstars of Bollywood couldn’t be replaced. They possess a crazy and loyal fan following, which is not an easy thing to achieve for actors of the new generation. Now, Salman has rightly said that he and his contemporaries will continue to rule the industry and we couldn’t agree more with it.

Yesterday, Salman Khan had a gala time at the press conference of the Filmfare Awards. When asked about his thoughts on Bollywood’s new breed of actors, he said, “All of them are hard-working. All (are) very focused. But the five of us are not going to give it up so easily.” He added, “Av five mein kaun hai (who are these five people)? Shah Rukh, Aamir, me, Akki and Ajay.”

Salman Khan continued, “We will give them a run for their money. We will tire them out. Hum logo ke picturein chalti hai, hum price badha dete hai. Woh uske chakkar me, jab hume nahi milta, price badha dete hai. Kyu bhai (We increase our fees after the success of our films. Now to combat that, these people too increase their prices when we are not available for films. Why so?).”

On the work front, Salman Khan will be seen next in Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, which is scheduled to release on 21st April 2023.

