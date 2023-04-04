Actress Pooja Hegde had a whale of a time shooting for the song ‘Yentamma’ for the film Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan and said the highlight was dancing in a lungi.

Launched on Tuesday, the song is picturised on Salman Khan and Venkatesh, who is later joined by Ram Charan. Pooja, too is seen in the song dancing in a red coloured shirt paired with a mundu.

“I had a blast while shooting for ‘Yentamma’ with Salman Khan, Ram Charan and Venkatesh Daggubati sir. The moment I heard the song, we knew it was going to be an absolute hit amongst the masses,” said Pooja Hegde.

Pooja Hegde added: “The highlight of the song shoot was dancing in a lungi with all my heart. I strongly feel that ‘Yentamma’ is going to be one of those dance numbers which is going to play at every wedding and party. “

The song also features Shehnaaz Gill, Palak Tiwari, Raghav Juyal and Siddharth Nigam.

Directed by Farhad Samji, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan marks the Bollywood debut of Shehnaaz Gill and Palak Tiwari and will also star Jagapathi Babu, Bhumika Chawla, and have glimpses of Abdu Rozik, Bhagyashree and others.

Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan is slated to hit theatres on April 21.

