Shehnaaz Gill and Sara Ali Khan seem to be the new friends in B’Town and we’re loving it! The best of both worlds (Bollywood & TV) united for a chit-chat and discussed several topics including Ranbir Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal, bodyshaming, weight loss and much more. Scroll below for our favourite snippet from their conversation!

There’s no denying that Shehnaaz makes every actor spill the beans. We earlier reported to you about how Sara feels she will have to find someone who is ‘andha’ and ‘pagal’ to fall in love with her. She also revealed believing in the institution of marriage but said the hunt for the right guy is still on-going.

A snippet from their fun conversation witnessed Shehnaaz Gill confessing how bodyshaming did not matter to her before Bigg Boss 13. She said, “Mai pehle chill thi, jab moti thi… khao piyo aish karo konsa itna kaam aa raha hai. Jab mai nikli Bigg Boss se, maine dekha logo ka pyaar and socha ‘It’s time to change.’ Maine socha ki sabse pehle logo ko inspire karna hai weight loss karke. Mujhe laga tha bas mu control karne ki baat hai aur maine khane ka portion kam kar diya.”

Sara Ali Khan responded to Shehnaaz Gill’s remark and said she eats more than most of her co-stars including Vicky Kaushal, Varun Dhawan and others. “Yahi problem hai, aapne bola na apne mu ko control rakhna… na mai apne zubaan ko control kar sakti hu na apne pet ko. Khaati jaati hu aur bakwass karti jaati hu, mai kya hi karu mujhe pata nahi.”

Shehnaaz agreed that she also cannot control her tongue.

In another sequence, Shehnaaz Gill revealed that she loves staying in her bed. She either keeps sleeping or scrolls her phone after a hectic day at work. Sara Ali Khan interrupted and said “I don’t think aapko ye sab chize bolni chahiye.”

“I like to sleep alone, I love myself”, to which Sara invited her to come to her house and sleep on her bed. “Aap aa jana, lekin mujhe aap kyu chahiye hogi,” Shehnaaz responded which made the Atrangi Re actress go “Kyu mai hot nahi hu?”

Check out the hilarious conversation below:

