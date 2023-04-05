At the moment, things are clearly not working out for Akshay Kumar. After giving oxygen to Bollywood in the form of Sooryavanshi, the superstar has failed to get into his touch at the box office. Since last year, Akki has delivered 5 consecutive theatrical failures, leaving the trade and his fans in shock. Still, he’s maintaining a healthy strike rate and below is all you need to know!

Here, at Koimoi, we maintain a Filmometer of stars, in which the success ratio of a particular actor is given. We add films with ‘Superhit’, ‘Hit’, ‘Plus’ and ‘Average’ verdicts at the Indian box office and divide it by total releases, multiplying it by 100 [(Superhits + Hits + Plus + Average)/Total Releases x 100 = Success Ratio].

Akshay Kumar is known for completing films one after another at light speed. It is only due to this reason, the actor is still maintaining a healthy success ratio at the Indian box office. His back-to-back theatrical failures include Bachchhan Paandey, Samrat Prithviraj, Raksha Bandhan, Ram Setu and Selfiee. Even after these failures, Akki has a strike rate of 60%.

Yes, you read that right! Akshay Kumar has 78 films which haven’t tanked at the Indian box office. Dividing it by his total number of releases (122) and then multiplying by 100, we get a success ratio of 63.93%.

On the work front, Akshay Kumar will be next seen in Soorarai Pottru’s Hindi remake and Oh My God 2. Then he has Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, which also stars Tiger Shroff. He also has Capsule Gill and Hera Pheri 3 in the kitty.

