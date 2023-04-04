Nani’s Dasara has enjoyed the full benefit of its extended opening weekend. All thanks to the holiday of Ram Navami, the film took a flying start on the opening day. Post that, a decent total has come in the kitty, pushing the worldwide collection near the 100 crore mark. Let’s take a look at how much the biggie has earned in the first 5 days!

Helmed by Srikanth Odela, the film received decent to positive reviews from critics. It has become the biggest opener in Nani’s career and is on its way to becoming one of the biggest Tollywood hits in 2023. However, apart from the main Telugu version, the film hasn’t performed well in other dubbed versions. Nonetheless, it has done good business.

As per the latest update, Dasara has earned 62 crores nett at the Indian box office (inclusive of all versions) in 5 days, which equals 73.16 crores gross. In overseas, the film has earned 18 crores gross so far. Yesterday, a huge drop was seen in numbers but still, the worldwide collection has got closer to the 100 crore mark with the current total standing at 91.16 crores gross.

By tomorrow, Dasara will enter the 100 crore club globally.

Meanwhile, Nani recently shared his shooting experience for Dasara. While interacting with the media in the Capital, he informed, “Shooting for this film was really tough as it is made in the backdrop of the Singareni coal mines near Godavarikhani in Telangana, there was coal dust and doing the shoot in the midst of that was tough. The dust created congestion in my chest. I couldn’t sleep properly but now when the movie is complete it seems like everything was worth it.” (via IANS)

