In its third weekend, Mrs. Chatterjee vs Norway has collected a around 2 crore at the box office. The film did decently in its first two weeks and has now been watched in theatres by its target audience. There would be some more trickling of footfalls in weeks to come owing to no new release but all of that would contribute to 3-4 crores more in the final run. Rest of the audiences would now catch the film on OTT and there it should fetch some really good eyeballs since it would be perfectly suited for that segment of audiences.

Meanwhile, coming to the collections, 2 crores* more were added to the film’s total over the weekend gone by while Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar brought in 3 crores*. If one looks at it in that perspective then the collections seem rather fair. There were good gains that were seen in the first and then the second weekend and that was enough to help it sail through in terms of theatrical business as well.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Rani Mukherji starrer has now collected 19.25 crores* and should go past 20 crores by close of week. The week after it will cross 22 crores, which would be a good enough milestone to be accomplished by the film and thereafter whatever comes in would account for added bonus. Though the collections are on the lower side and the overall quantum is less, from the ROI perspective, this one would count as only the third profit maker of the first quarter of 2023 after Pathaan and Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar.

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Must Read: Janhvi Kapoor Soaks In Divine Blessings With Rumoured BF Shikhar Pahariya As The Lovebirds Get Snapped Seeking Blessings At Tirupati Balaji Temple [Watch]

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News