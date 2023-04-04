Finally, the day has come as RRR has gone past the worldwide box office collection of KGF Chapter 2. Ever since the film was released in Japan, we have been eagerly waiting for this feat to be achieved and the SS Rajamouli directorial has done it. With the latest updated numbers, the magnum opus is now the third highest-grossing Indian film on a global level. Keep reading to know more!

Starring Ram Charan and Jr NTR in the lead roles, the magnum opus had a rocking run during its phase 1 of worldwide release. Now, thanks to Japan’s release, the film has managed to achieve a new feat at the worldwide box office. It has managed to surpass the mammoth lifetime of Yash’s KGF Chapter 2, which was released last year.

As per the report in Track Tollywood, RRR has amassed a sum of 97 crores gross as of now in Japan and has crossed 1 million footfalls there. During the last update, the collection was around 80 crores gross. Now, adding the updated number to the worldwide collection, the film stands at a grand total of 1241 crores gross. With this, it has surpassed KGF Chapter 2’s 1230 crores gross.

RRR now stands at the third position in the list of highest-grossing Indian films at the worldwide box office. Dangal is at the first position with 1970 crores gross and Baahubali 2: The Conclusion is in the second spot with 1800 crores gross.

The film will be hitting the 100 crore mark in Japan in the next few days.

