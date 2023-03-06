Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan has been a record-breaker of all sorts. Right from the opening day to the lifetime collection, the film has surpassed almost every pre-existing record at the box office for a Hindi film. In the latest development, it is now leading over Aamir Khan’s Dangal by a margin of 47 crores, in terms of collection from South states. Keep reading to know more!

Helmed by Siddharth Anand, the big-screen spectacle also stars Deepika Padukone, John Abraham, Dimple Kapadia and Ashutosh Rana in key roles. It also features Salman Khan in a cameo appearance as Tiger. Just recently, the film has become the highest-grossing Hindi film of all time in India. Now, another feather has been added to the hat!

Advertisement

Advertisement

As per Box Office Worldwide’s report, Pathaan has earned a whopping 135.50 crores from the South Indian states alone (inclusive of Hindi as well as dubbed versions’ collection). It’s a historic figure as the film is now ruling at the top like a boss by being the highest-grossing Bollywood film in South states. Dangal is at the 2nd spot with 88.25 crores. Padmaavat is at 3rd with 77.20 crores.

Let’s see which Bollywood film will be able to take over this gigantic collection of Pathaan in the future.

Meanwhile, speaking about the collection at the Indian box office, Pathaan has earned 532.08 crores nett (all languages) in 39 days. In the Hindi version alone, the film has made 513.75 crores nett. Globally, the collection stands at 1026 crores gross, as per YRF‘s official update.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates & stories!

Must Read: Pathaan Box Office Day 39: Shah Rukh Khan Starrer Almost Doubles Up On Saturday!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News