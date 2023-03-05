Pathaan Box Office Day 40 (Early Trends): After breaking several records, the Shah Rukh Khan starrer was expected to slow down after the arrival of Shehzada and Selfiee. However, the film has surprised us yet again and now, is aiming to score record sixth week collection. Here’s how much it is earning on 6th Sunday!

Shah Rukh Khan has come up with the biggest ever comeback in the history of Hindi cinema. The action extravaganza released on 25th January and turned out to be the biggest non-holiday Hindi opener not just in India but also overseas. The film has now completed 39 days in theatres and during this run, it has achieved some unbelievable feats with the latest one being dethroning Baahubali 2 (Hindi) as the highest-grossing Hindi film at the Indian box office.

Till now, Pathaan has made total collections of whopping 532.08 crores (all languages) in India. Interestingly, the film recorded a huge jump on 6th Saturday and earned 2.10 crores, which is higher than 5th Saturday. Yet again today, the numbers have shown a superb growth.

Coming to day 40, as per the early trends flowing in, Pathaan is earning 2.75-2.85 crores. It’s a surprising jump, taking the grand Indian total in the range of 534.83-534.93 crores (all languages).

This Wednesday, Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor’s Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar is arriving in theatres but it will not cause any huge impact on Pathaan as the latter will continue run of its own. The picture is looking good for Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar but after sailing through Selfiee and Shehzada, it looks like the Shah Rukh Khan starrer will retain a decent chunk of screens.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

