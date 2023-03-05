After quite a long time, Bollywood is coming up with a good-looking rom-com in the form of Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar. Starring Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor, the film is scheduled to release on 8th March i.e. coming Wednesday. It’s a mid-week release and a fresh change after too many serious or big-screen affairs. As of now, the pre-release buzz is decent enough, but will it secure a place among Ranbir‘s top 10 openers of all time for the film? Keep reading to know more!

For the unversed, the upcoming rom-com is helmed by Luv Ranjan. The man is credible enough in this genre and has given really good films that have worked at the box office as well. Adding more to that, the pair of Ranbir and Shraddha in itself is an attraction factor and even the music has worked really well with the young audience.

In a phase before the pandemic, Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar was easily a 15 crore+ opener. Now, things have drastically changed and even a double-digit start will set the stage. Going by the good promotions and pre-release buzz along with the success of the film’s album, a start of around 11-12 crores is a possibility. Of course, things will get clearer once advance booking reports come in.

Even with 11-12 crores, Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar will be able to make its place in Ranbir Kapoor’s top 10 openers at the Indian box office. Take a look at the complete list below:

Brahmastra – 37 crores (including 5 crores from south dubbed versions)

(including 5 crores from south dubbed versions) Sanju – 34.74 crores

Besharam – 21.56 crores

Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani – 19.45 crores

Ae Dil Hai Mushkil – 13.30 crores

Rockstar – 11 crores

Tamasha – 10.87 crores

Raajneeti – 10.50 crores

Roy – 10.40 crores

Shamshera – 10.25 crores

What do you think, where will Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar stand among Ranbir Kapoor’s top 10 openers? Share with us through comments.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

