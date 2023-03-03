Bollywood’s most loved actor, Shraddha Kapoor has turned a year older today. It wouldn’t be surprising if her fans went all gaga on her special day. Loved by audiences of all ages, Shraddha Kapoor shares a huge fan following both on social media and in real life.

Today, as she was spotted outside her house, the craze amongst the fan for her was loud. Fans couldn’t control their excitement to see Shraddha Kapoor on her birthday, proving their love and loyalty for her.

Shraddha Kapoor has carved a special niche in the hearts of the audiences with her grounded, warm demeanour and never fails to express her love for them.

Checkout the video of the same:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sneh Zala (@snehzala)

Meanwhile, on the work front, Shraddha Kapoor is gearing up for Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar which is slated to release on 8th March. Apart from that she will also be seen in Stree 2.

Shraddha recounted recording the track ‘Teri Galliyan’ from the 2014 film ‘Ek Villain’ and expressed gratitude to Mohit Suri for letting her sing the song.

Sharing her experience, she said: “Before recording the song, when we were shooting ‘Aashiqui 2’, I requested Mohit Suri to allow me to sing one song in the film. But he was looking for a great voice to sing for the film.”

“So, one day during the filming of ‘Ek Villian,’ Mohit Suri called me and asked where I was going to be the next day, to which I replied, ‘I will be at home only’. He immediately said, ‘come to the studio let’s record the song ‘Teri Galliyan’.”

Shraddha Kapoor, who has been part of numerous movies including ‘Aashiqui 2’, ‘Ek Villain’, ‘Haider’, ‘ABCD 2’, ‘Baaghi’, ‘Rock On 2’, ‘OK Jaanu’, ‘Half Girlfriend’, and many more shared further that initially, she was nervous as she was not so prepared but Mohit trusted her and she said that this his trust became her motivation.

“I was terrified because I was not prepared. There was a scene in ‘Aashiqui 2’ where Arohi says, ‘Muhjse Nahi Hoga’ before singing, and this was replicated in my real life as well because I was in the studio when Mohit sir arrived, and I was unable to record it. But this is so special to me; had this moment not occurred in my life, I would never have sung this song.”

“I believe that whoever believes in you and your abilities, and the strength we gain from them, is the most beautiful thing in life, and I am grateful to Mohit Suri for this opportunity,” Shraddha Kapoor added.

