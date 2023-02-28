Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani got married earlier this month, and although we got to see the photos a little late, it was totally worth it. Their wedding photos were no less than a fairy tale. The two shared the screen for the first time in Shershaah, and it had a really significant role to play in their life. Sidharth and Kiara’s public appearances after marriage are simply adorable. Recently, Sidharth spoke about how much their film is connected to his and Kiara’s love story in real life.

For the unversed, Shershaah is a biographical war film based on the life of a Kargil War martyr, Vikram Batra. It also showed Batra’s love story with his betrothed Dimple Cheema, played by Kiara. The film was released on the OTT platform Amazon Prime Video. In the film, Sidharth and Kiara’s love story stayed incomplete, but it found fruition in real life, and that has been unanimously agreed upon by fans too.

In an exclusive interview with News 18, Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani spoke about their love story and their story’s deep connection with Shershaah. Sidharth said, “It felt like the real Vikram and Dimple, in some parallel universe, came together. Shershaah has given me so much love and a wife too, so what else do you need from a film? (laughs) I think it was meant to be. Much like us, Vishal Batra (Vikram Batra’s win brother) was extremely emotional and happy when he came to our wedding.” Kiara was asked about her radiant glow post-marriage, and she said, “The glow is real. This new life is wonderful. I’m very happy.”

Sidharth won the Best Actor Award, Popular Choice at News18 Showsha Reel Awards for his role in Shershaah, which has an intricate connection with his and Kiara’s real love story. Speaking of it, Sid said, “I’ve been here for only ten years. Shershaah will always remain a very special film to me. Through the film, the reel has turned into real. It’s an unforgettable film and experience, and I’m grateful to Captain Vikram Batra’s family for trusting us and to the audience for giving us that love, both onscreen and off-screen, today.” Happy to have receive his award from Vishal Batra, Sidharth continued, “I’m so close to the Batra family. We met on so many occasions. Our love for Captain Batra lingers on.”

On the other hand, Kiara Advani, who had a really great year in 2022, has been awarded the Star Of The Year award for her films, including Shershaah, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, Jugjugg Jeeyo and Govinda Naam Mera. She said, “I feel very grateful. It has been a very special year. I feel very blessed for the opportunities I’ve received, the films that have released and the love that each of them has got from the audience. It began with Shershaah and then came Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, Jugjugg Jeeyo and Govinda Naam Mera. These films have been unanimously loved by the audience.”

On the professional front, Sidharth Malhotra’s Yodha is scheduled to hit the theatres this year, followed by his much-awaited web series, Indian Police Force. At the same time, Kiara will be seen in Satyaprem Ki Katha opposite Kartik Aaryan. It is scheduled to release this on 29th June 2023.

