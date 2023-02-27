For the past sometime Akshay Kumar has been making headlines and how! The superstar is currently making news for his latest film Selfiee which was released in theatres, this Friday i.e., Feb 24. Before its release Akki along with him, co-star Emraan Hashmi promoted the film extensively. Now as the film has already made it to the big screen, he’s now focussed on his upcoming tour to North America. To promote the same, Akki arrived on The Kapil Sharma Show’s sets where he cracked a hilarious joke on Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani.

The actor who is accompanied by Nora Fatehi, Mouni Roy, Sonam Bajwa, Disha Patani, and Aparshakti Khurana among others, will travel to different locations like Atlanta, Dallas, Orlando, and Oakland, next month.

Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani were one of the most loved couples in Bollywood. However, fans were heartbroken when reports of their break-up surfaced. While the duo never confirmed or denied their relationship or break-up gossip mongers have got the rumour mills buzzing that the two parted ways after years of being together. While fans miss seeing them together, Akshay Kumar recently got Disha ‘red’ embarrassed when he cracked a joke on her alleged ex-boyfriend Tiger Shroff.

Akshay Kumar along with Mouni Roy, Disha Patani, Nora Fatehi and Sonam Bajwa appeared on The Kapil Sharma Show. During one of the segments, Akki cracked a joke on each of his co-entertainer. The promo which has surfaced on the web opens to Akshay saying about Mouni Roy, “Abhi abhi shaadi hui inki, inko iss baat ki tension hia ki, Naagin ka role inhone kiya hai, inke husband ko log been de dete hai gift mein.”

Further moving on to Disha Patani, Akshay Kumar is then heard saying, “Disha Patani: isko ghoomne ka shaq hai isse iss baat ki tension hai kahin safari mein jaate toh wahan kahin ‘Tiger’ naa mil jaaye.” Well, more than the joke it was Disha’s expression that got netizens’ attention. Commenting on the video, a user wrote, “The Tiger joke was best with Disha! Her expression,” while another wrote, “Akshay bhai is so naughty.”

A third user said, “Tiger looks danger,” and fourth called it a ‘personal attack’. “The Tiger joke was best with Disha! Her expression,” said another user.

Another netizen wrote, “Lagta hai Tiger Disha ka patch up akshy Ne karvaya hai,”

Coming back, what are your thoughts on Akshay Kumar’s joke about Disha Patani and Tiger Shroff? Do let us know. Meanwhile, stay tuned to Koimoi!

