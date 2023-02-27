Kiara Advani Pulls Off A Thin Strap Blouse With A Minimalist Yellow Saree & Embellished Border Making It The Perfect 'Roka' Outfit To Make Your Fiance Feel The ‘Raatan Lambiyan'

Kiara Advani is one of the most successful and talented actresses in Bollywood right now. Her elegance is totally unmatched in the industry and the actress has proved her acting mettle with different critically-acclaimed performances. Kiara was recently seen attending an awards ceremony where she donned a beautiful minimalistic yellow saree with a matching thin strap blouse and it would make a perfect ‘Roka’ outfit with your fiance drooling over you and feeling the ‘Raatan Lambiyan’. Scroll below to read the scoop.

Kiara enjoys a massive fan following among her fans and especially on social media with over 28 million followers on Instagram. The actress recently got married to actor Sidharth Malhotra at Suryagarh in the presence of close friends and family and their pictures from the same are still going viral on the internet.

Now coming back to the topic, Kiara Advani donned a beautiful bright minimalistic yellow saree that came with an embellished border and a matching thin strap blouse. The Manish Malhotra saree was chic and made her shine bright at the event.

For makeup, the Shershah actress opted for her signature glam look with heavy smokey kohl eyes that she paired with blushed cheeks and nude lips. Kiara Advani kept her locks open with a middle-parting and soft waves at the length.

What stole the show for us was the bindi on her forehead, take a look at her picture below:

Isn’t she looking breathtakingly beautiful? Uff, that’s what perfection looks like.

If you’ve your Roka ceremony coming up and still haven’t finalised the outfit, Kiara Advani’s radiant yellow saree fits the bill perfectly with your fiance drooling over you from a distance!

