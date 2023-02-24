Malaika Arora is ageing like fine wine and no one can say this statement is wrong. The 49 years old actress-model looks nothing like someone hearing their 50th birthday in 6 months and her latest pictures are proof. In fact, her look from an event today will make you wonder if she’s still in her 30s and if the age Google shows is wrong.

To the recently held Big FM India’s Big Impact Awards 2023, Malla surely made heads turn and hearts skip a beat in a s*xy, cl*avage-popping black gown. Scroll below to know all about it, how she styled it and what we think of it.

Malaika Arora was awarded the female entrepreneurs of the year award at the Big FM India’s Big Impact Awards 2023. Looking every bit the s*xy businesswoman she is, Ms Arora – who is also a mother to a 20-year-old, opted for a sleeveless black feather-detailed gown featuring a plunging neckline.

Malaika Arora’s black gown features shiny crystal stone work across the entire top half of the dress and in a swirly pattern across the skirt. Besides the stones, the skirt also featured some black feathers standing out at intervals giving the ensemble more depth and style. While the entire dress is worthy of being a showstopper piece, it’s the plunging neckline that grabs the eyes.

The extremely low and wide cut made sure that both Malaika’s girls were visible and showed off her cl*avage in style. The black waistband made for her waist to look more snatched and us a reminder to hit the gym and follow our New Year’s resolution. She accessorized the look with an enormous jade pendant surrounded by diamonds pendant chain and nothing more.

Opting for a simple hairdo and light make-up, Malaika Arora made sure the hero of the night was the dress and its daring neckline. Check out the look here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Koimoi.com (@koimoi)

From 1-10, how hot is this look of Malaika Arora? Let us know in the comments.

