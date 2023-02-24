Kareena Kapoor Khan never misses an opportunity to give fashion goals to her fans across the globe. From rocking the most basic t-shirt with so much ease to her extraordinary glamorous red carpet appearances, Bebo surely knows how to make a statement with her wardrobe. Earlier today, Kareena was spotted at in the city along with cousin Ranbir Kapoor and has now shared pictures looking like a ‘Laal Mirchi’ in a red outfit giving us her s*xy death stare and well, if you’re looking for ways to spice up things in the bedroom with your partner, this look is quite hot for you to opt for! Scroll below to take a look at her pictures.

Kareena happens to be one of the most successful and bankable actresses in Bollywood at this moment. Not just that, she’s also the hottest and fittest mum in the B-town and shares two kids with husband Saif Ali Khan named Taimur and Jeh. Coming back to the topic, Bebo has a huge fan following across the globe, especially social media with over 10 million followers on Instagram.

Sharing the pictures on Instagram, Kareena Kapoor Khan captioned it, “Feeling hot 🌶️”. In the pictures, Kareena is wearing a red-coloured halter-neck top which came with a cut-out detailing on the bust and she subtly flaunted her cleav*ge through it looking hot as ever. The actress paired her top with matching straight trousers and styled it with a belt.

Bebo opted for her signature glam with bushy brows, brown smokey eyes and nude lips and completed the look with messy open hair. She accessorised the look with golden statement bracelet, take a look at the pictures below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kareena Kapoor Khan (@kareenakapoorkhan)

Bebo’s style quotient is unmatched in Bollywood!

What are your thoughts on Kareena Kapoor Khan looking like a ‘laal mirchi’ in her latest Instagram upload? Tell us in the space below.

