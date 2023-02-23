Uorfi Javed always amazes her fans with her outstanding fashion sense and her DIY outfits catch all the gazes. While she is admired for her bold looks, there are times when she leaves netizens completely stunned by putting up her videos and photos on her social media handles. And each time Uorfi is spotted in public, her small stints also catch everyone’s attention.

The diva who is known for her impeccable dressing insights was spotted in the city in ultimately another look. This time, she opted for a no-eyebrow countenance, which certainly surprised all, Uorfi donned a ‘Dirty’ written top, which was in blue and red color She further paired the top with beige-colored pants. But now what she has come up with is never been witnessed by any of her fans in the past.

Recently some BTS clips of Uorfi Javed from her shoots are going viral on the internet and the diva is seen carrying a black outfit printed ‘dirty’ on it. But her hair and makeup are grabbing all the eyes on it as Uorfi has painted her hair pink in color and also she has bleached her eyebrows which is giving whole vibes of a bold look that is very much popular internationally and Uorfi is slaying as always in this look.

The diva is to be collaborating with the same team who did the controversial look of Ranveer Singh for a paper magazine. She is slaying in these looks and her glances are giving us a surety that Uorfi is surely going to come up with a grand project shortly, for more updates stay tuned.

