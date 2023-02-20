Apart from his acting skills, Ranveer Singh is known for his off-beat fashion choices and his unmatchable energy. The actor, who is the NBA’s brand ambassador from India, recently flew to Salt Lake City, Utah, for the NBA All-Star Celebrity Game. While the actor showcased his basketball skills in the match, he seemingly failed to impress fans with his impromptu rap in the locker room.

The 2023 NBA All-Star Celebrity Game marked Ranveer’s second match as the Indian brand ambassador. The actor was a part of Dwayne Wade’s team

Ranveer Singh recently made headlines as he posed with several Hollywood actors, including Ben Affleck, Michael B Jordan, and Jonathan Majors, whom he met during the game. Now, a video of the Padmaavat star showcasing his rapping skills is making rounds on the internet.

Comedian Hasan Minaj, who was also present at the game, recently shared a clip from the locker room on Instagram, in which he invited Ranveer Singh to rap. In the clip, Minaj could be heard saying, “All we gotta do, everybody, is get Ranveer Singh on the boards today.” He further joked, “On behalf of 4.561 billion people in Asia, let’s get Ranveer a bucket.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hasan Minhaj (@hasanminhaj)

Ranveer was seemingly on board as he included Shang-Chi star Simu Liu, rapper 21 Savage and singer-actor Nicky Jam in his rap. However, the Gully Boy star failed at impressing the viewers and rather got massively trolled.

An Instagram user penned, “Ranveer setting us back 100 years with each sentence,” while another commented, “Simu looks so uncomfortable.”

A user asked Minaj to “Never let him rap again.”

A fourth user commented, “The second hand embarrassment on this one is hard. Smh,” while another wrote, “@ranveersingh f**king cartoon character.”

Sharing the clip, Hasan Minaj also took a dig at Ranveer’s rap skills and wrote, “Tried to get my man @ranveersingh on the scoreboard. Tried to get him a record deal. Failed at both.”

