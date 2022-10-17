Priyanka stands up for Malala, unfollows Hasan Minhaj on Insta
Priyanka Chopra Backs Malala Yousafzai, Unfollows Hasan Minhaj On Instagram ( Photo Credit – Facebook ; Twitter )

Actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas has unfollowed comedian-actor Hasan Minhaj on social media. Minhaj had earlier mocked the Nobel Peace Prize winner and female education activist Malala Yousafzai for following him on Instagram.

Recently, Hasan shared a video, of what looks like a promotion of his upcoming show, on his Instagram, as he wrote in the caption: “Okay, it’s gettin’ outta hand @malala!”

The video begins with the title ‘Malala claps back’ and features Hasan Minhaj in the video as he says: “On October 4th, I made a joke about Nobel Peace Prize winner Malala. I said she follows me on Instagram and I don’t follow her back. Then on October 5th, she retaliated (asking who is this man?). Instead of doing a runoff, she unfollowed me on Instagram. I am sorry Malala, follow me back. I don’t know if I’ll follow you though. I am that petty.”

 

Now, showing her support for Malala Yousafzai, Priyanka Chopra Jonas shared a screenshot of Hasan Minhaj’s Instagram profile, thereby showing that she has unfollowed the comedian after the incident.

Priyanka wrote: “Same girl same Malala Yousafzai. Guess he prefers petty over funny (sic).” The actress has also tagged Hasan Minhaj. Priyanka‘s post came hours after the comedian dropped a video on Instagram and asked Malala Yousafzai to follow him back.

PeeCee/ Instagram Stories

Hasan’s followers too seemed to take Malala‘s side and also expressed their excitement about the new comedy show he was teasing in the video.

