Mandana Karimi, Jiah Khan, Aahana Kumra, Sherlyn Chopra, Saloni Chopra… and the list can go on! Multiple young women from Bollywood have accused Sajid Khan of inappropriately touching them and leveled #MeToo accusations against the director. The latest ones joining the list is Kanishka Soni and Rani Chatterjee. But did you know the Bigg Boss 16 contestant had almost tied the knot with Gauahar Khan? Scroll below for more details.

Sajid has had quite a few high-profile relationships in his life. Everyone is aware of his romance with Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandez that began on the sets of Housefull (2011). Many thought that the duo was quite serious and wedding rumours were strongly rife until the couple parted ways in 2013.

An old interview is now going viral where Sajid Khan addressed his relationship with Gauahar Khan and why they ended their engagement. It remains unknown to when this exactly happened but the filmmaker did reveal that they were together for 1 year before deciding to get engaged.

Sajid Khan spoke to Kiran Juneja on her show, Koshish Se Kaamyaabi Tak and revealed, “Uss waqt mera character bohot dheela tha. Mai uss waqt ladkiyon ke sath bhaar ghoom raha tha aur bohot jhoot bol raha tha. Maine aise koi badtameezi nahin ki but har ladki ko, ‘I love you, will you marry me’ bolta tha (In those days, I had a bad character. I used to go around with girls and lie to them. Although I never misbehaved with anyone, I used to propose to everyone).”

Sajid even revealed that if things would have been in his favour, he would have been married for around 350 times now. Yes, that’s the number of women he offered to marry.

