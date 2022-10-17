It looks like trouble for #MeToo accused Sajid Khan isn’t ending anytime soon. After Mandana Karimi, Aahana Kumra, Sherlyn Chopra and many others, Kanishka Soni recently opened up on her casting couch experience with the filmmaker. Now, it is Bhojpuri actress Rani Chatterjee who has shared her casting couch ordeal with the Bigg Boss 16 contestant. Scroll below for all the details.

Rani is quite a huge name in the Bhojpuri industry. The actress has been seen in many successful projects like Sasura Bada Paisawala and Devra Bada Satawela. She had come to Sajid Khan during the shoot of Himmatwala but what followed was far from one’s imagination.

In an interview with Aaj Tak, Rani Chatterjee had told in Hindi, “I got in contact with Sajid’s team during the shoot of Himmatwala. He had himself called me and told me that the director wants to get in touch with me. Then he later told me, you come to my house and the meeting could be held there. He also instructed me to come alone and not bring any manager or PR since it was a formal meeting.”

Rani Chatterjee continued, “Since he’s such a huge director in Bollywood, I listened to him. I went to his Juhu house where he was alone. He initially told me that he was casting me for the ‘Dhoka Dhoka’ item song. He told me that I will have to wear a short lehenga and asked me to show him my legs. Since I was wearing a long skirt, I had to lift it up till my knees assuming maybe that is the process.”

“I got scared when he asked me to tell him about my breast size. Don’t be shy, do you have a boyfriend or not? How often do you have s*x? I got really uncomfortable and asked him ‘what is all this conversation?’ He thought I would do him a favour but I immediately left. He even tried to touch me inappropriately,” Rani Chatterjee added.

Rani also confessed that she feared a ban had she called him out earlier. But she gathered courage when she saw so many women speak up during #MeToo. It was Bigg Boss 16 that triggered her to share her ordeal with the world.

Should Sajid Khan continue to be a part of Bigg Boss 16? Let us know in the comments section below.

