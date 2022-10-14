Sajid Khan has sparked a huge debate about whether or not he should continue to be a part of showbiz. Currently, in Bigg Boss 16, he’s been levelled with #MeToo allegations by Mandana Karimi, Aahana Kumra, Kanishka Soni, and Sherlyn Chopra among many other young actresses. There have been reports that Colors has decided to ouster the filmmaker while Salman Khan continues to fight as she shares a good bond with Farah Khan. But what we hear is quite the opposite, scroll below for details!

Many celebrities like Uorfi Javed and Sona Mohapatra have called out the makers and host Salman Khan for letting Sajid be a part of the show in the first place. Delhi Commission of Women (DCW) chief Swati Maliwal even wrote to FWICE demanding his ouster from Bigg Boss 16.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Owing to all the outrage, a report by Times Of India yesterday claimed that Sajid Khan will have to make his exit from the reality show within a week. The report further stated that the situation is really ‘delicate’ for Salman Khan who wanted to help Farah Khan but had little idea that it would backfire so badly.

Upon investigating this further, sources said “All these are mere rumours and there’s no truth to the same. There’s no truth in Sajid Khan getting ousted from Bigg Boss 16’s house, he’s there for the show & will only get out following the rules of it if he gets eliminated at any given time. All these rumours have been spread as a personal vendetta against him.”

As most know, Sajid Khan was banned by the Indian Film and Television Directors’ Association from directing any films in 2018. The decision was revoked a year later in December 2019. Furthermore, there remains no legal action against the allegations, which as per insiders, gives Sajid Khan the right to restart working and earn for himself.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more updates on the Bigg Boss 16 controversy!

Must Read: Bigg Boss 16: Soundarya Sharma Receives Flak From Netizens Over “Ankit Ki Maa Gala Daba Legi” Remark On Priyanka Chahar Chaudhary, Netizens Call Her “Shameless & Cheap”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram