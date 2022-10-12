There has been a lot of debate around Sajid Khan being a part of Bigg Boss 16. The filmmaker has been accused of #MeToo by Mandana Karimi, Jiah Khan, Aahana Kumra and many other Bollywood actresses. DCW Chief Swati Maliwal had yesterday written to FWICE demanding his removal from Salman Khan hosted show. Unfortunately, she’s been receiving rape threats ever since. Scroll below for details!

Swati is the chief of Delhi Commission For Women. She wrote to the Union Minister of Information and Broadcasting Anurag Thakur and demanded that Sajid should be ousted from the show. “Ten women had accused Sajid Khan of s*xual harassment during the #MeToo movement. All these complaints show the disgusting mentality of Sajid. Now, this man has been given a place in Bigg Boss, which is wrong,” her letter read.

Unfortunately, Swati Maliwal’s letter has not gone well with certain Sajid Khan fans that have sent her rape threats on Instagram. The DCW chief took to her official handle and even shared screenshots of the users who have been sending her inappropriate messages.

One of the threats read, “R***i, Sajid Khan will rape you after coming from Bigg Boss.” Swati Maliwal added in her caption, “Ever since I wrote a letter to the I&B minister to get #SajidKhan out of Bigg Boss, I have been receiving rape threats on Instagram. Obviously, they want to stop us. I am filing a complaint with Delhi Police so that they can register an FIR and investigate the matter. The ones behind this should be arrested soon.”

Swati has filed an FIR against the bullies and the matter will now be legally handled.

As for Sajid Khan, he continues to be a part of Bigg Boss 16 despite massive outrage.

