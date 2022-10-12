Tejasswi Prakash has been quite busy lately and this time, it is because of her love life. The actress celebrated birthday of her boyfriend Karan Kundrra yesterday and both their families were a part of the grand bash. But things went upside down as the Naagin 6 actress was stranded by paparazzi while she was running some errands for the special day. Scroll below to know why netizens are losing their calm.

As most know, Tejasswi enjoys a massive fan following. There were always thousands of fan accounts rooting for her and Bigg Boss 15 just helped boost the number by millions. She met the love of her life inside Salman Khan hosted show and their fans now support them as TejRan.

Yesterday, Tejasswi Prakash was seen running errands in the city. Accompanying her was reportedly Karan Kundrra’s mom. But what followed by was something really unexpected. As the actress went to sit in her car, paparazzi held the door and refused to let her go. They constantly bombarded her with questions asking what she was up to and some even gave her KK’s swear to reveal the truth.

Tejasswi Prakash gracefully maintained her calm and requested the media persons to make space for her. Netizens praised her but expressed their anger towards the paparazzi calling them ‘unprofessional’ and accused them of ‘bullying’ the beauty.

A user wrote, “Don’t invade someone’s privacy like that…atleast have some basic manners.”

Another commented, “Ay media vale Pagal ho chuke hey kaya ay kasam ay sab kaya hey vo pic nehi Dena toh respect karo Thora ghus Rahe hey ekdam camera leke.”

“There is a limit to everything she said NO so just leave na what is this kasam and all shit,” read a comment.

Another wrote, “Sorry to say but this is bullying. Please atleast maintain a limit.”

“Why are you bulling her…Let her be!!” commented another.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

More power to Tejasswi Prakash for handling the situation with such grace!

