Tejasswi Prakash is one of the leading names in the Television industry today. The actress won Bigg Boss 15 which revived her career and bagged her Naagin 6. As she continues to be a part of the supernatural show, time and again she’s roped in for music videos or some other events. But do you know, she was once body-shamed for being skinny? Scroll below for all the details.

Teja made her small screen debut with the show 2612. Her impressive performance bagged her Sanskaar Dharohar Apnon Ki in 2013 and Swaragini post that. She was even a part of Khatron Ke Khiladi 10 and later entered Salman Khan hosted Bigg Boss 15. She even found the love of her life, Karan Kundrra, on the show.

In the latest conversation with idiva, Tejasswi Prakash revealed how she was body shamed during her school days. She shared, “I used to be extremely skinny in school. Like people used to call me a hanger. I was extra skinny. So when we used to play on our school’s playground then people used to tell me ‘Keep a ₹5 coin in your pocket or you’ll fly away.’”

But we’re glad that the time is gone and Tejasswi Prakash is now loved all over for all she is!

Meanwhile, Tejasswi Prakash has been creating a lot of noise over her romance with Karan Kundrra. Fans want the duo to tie the knot as soon as possible. And they haven’t rubbished the idea yet. So, everyone is only waiting for the official announcement.

