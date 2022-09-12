The wait is finally nearing an end as Bigg Boss is all set to grace our screens once more. Yesterday, the makers of the Salman Khan-hosted controversial reality show released the first promo of Bigg Boss 16 (BB16) and fans are going gaga. Amidst them are a bunch of Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill fans who have gotten emotional seeing their favourites on screen.

Advertisement

Yes, the BB16 promo featured clips of Salman giving a gist as to what this season will entail as well as glimpses of previous contestants. While Gauahar Khan, Hina Khan and many others make appearances, SidNaaz too is visible. The BB13 couple is seen embracing each other in a warm hug and their fans are super excited. Read on to know what they have to say.

Advertisement

Comment on a still of SidNaaz aka Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill featuring in the Bigg Boss 16 promo, one netizen wrote, “Awww 💞 SidNaaz ❤️” while another added, “Wooww #sidnaaz In promo 😍😍” A third wrote, “SidNaaz forever “ On the promo, one user commented, “Hame to hamare #sidnaaz ko dekhna tha dekh liya bas,” while another added, “Bigg Boss ho aur usmein SidNaaz na ho ❤️ ho hi nhi sakta ❤️”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ColorsTV (@colorstv)

One user even tweeted, “#SidharthShukla & #ShehnaazGill have officially destroyed BB for us, for all d contestants n even for the Colors! BB will never be the same without #SidNaaz ♥️They’ve set the bar so high, impossible to even be touched! #BiggBoss16” Another added, “Bigg Boss ki baat ho aur #SidNaaz ka zikr bhi na ho aisa ho hi nahi sakta .. #BiggBoss16”

Some more comments, seeing this clip of Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill in the Bigg Boss 16 promo read, “Oh my heart 💔😭 missing them so much ya … tell me what’s BIGG BOSS without #SidNaaz 🤗 they’re the real OG!! #SidharthShukIa #ShehnaazGill” Another added, “WITHOUT Name of #SidNaaz bigg boss Adhura hai.”Another #SidNaaz fan commented, “THIS IS FOR FOREVER…… #SidNaaz TO BE CONTINUED……”

#SidharthShukla & #ShehnaazGill have officially destroyed BB for us, for all d contestants n even for the Colors! BB will never be the same without #SidNaaz ♥️They’ve set the bar so high, impossible to even be touched! #BiggBoss16 LOVE YOU SID SHUKLA

SHEHNAAZ BOLLYWOOD DEBUT pic.twitter.com/DXnPH6PTaV — Lady Shukla🌟 (@imrealsunshine) September 12, 2022

Oh my heart 💔😭 missing them so much ya … tell me what’s BIGG BOSS without #SidNaaz 🤗 they’re the real OG!! #SidharthShukIa #ShehnaazGill LOVE YOU SID SHUKLA

SHEHNAAZ BOLLYWOOD DEBUT pic.twitter.com/BI92LRVEvg — Lady Shukla🌟 (@imrealsunshine) September 11, 2022

What are your thoughts about the Bigg Boss 16 promo and Shehnaaz Gill and Sidharth Shukla featuring in it? Let us know in the comments.

Must Read: The Kapil Sharma Show In Trouble? After Krushna Abhishek & Bharti Singh, Chandan Prabhakar Also Bids Adieu To The Show While Calling It A ‘Break’ [Reports]

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram