Rakhi Sawant is one hell of an entertainer and this isn’t visible only during her several Bigg Boss stays bus also during her normal meet and greets with the media. At the launch of her and boyfriend Adil Khan Durrani’s first song together ‘Tu Mere Dil Me Rehne Ke Layak Nhi,’ we exclusively interacted with the lovebirds and got some juicy details about what they want to do next.

With the promo of Salman Khan’s Bigg Boss 16 making the headlines (and its first promo already out), we asked Rakhi if she and Adil are game to feature in it. Read on to know what her answer to it was, the request she has to her Salman bhai, and lots more.

When asked if she is open to participating in dance reality shows like Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa or Nach Baliye along with Adil Khan Durrani, Rakhi Sawant said, “Adil is my love, is my life, is my breath, is my DNA, is my kaleja (liver), he’s my fefda (lungs), he’s my kidney – Adil is everything to me. So, I’ll love to do Nach Baliye, Jhalak with him. Definitely.” She added, “I want to do all the reality shows (with him), including Bigg Boss.”

When pointing out that she recently said she would love to feature in Salman Khan’s Bigg Boss 16 along with boyfriend Adil Khan Durrani, Rakhi Sawant reveals how she wants it to go. The ‘Pardesiya Yeh Sach Hai Piya’ dancer said, “I don’t know (about featuring in BB16). This is janta ke haath mein, Salman bhai ke haath mein hai, Colors ke haath mein hai. Yeh (logo) ne mujhe humesha rote-dhote hua dekha hai, mera romantic angle, pyaar… woh dekha hi nahi hai kabhi. Aur mujhe waise koi ladka mila hi nahi. Last time joh tha, woh experience bahut bura raha, disaster raha hai (woh). Lekin tab mere pass Adil nahi tha. Adil ka dusra naam hi pyaar hai, love hai romance hai.”

She continued, “Aur iss baar agar humme Bigg Boss 16 me (jaane ka) mauka milta hai, as a couple, toh iss baar hum jayenge, pyaar bhi karenge aur masti bhi karenge. Aur Salman bhai ko bolenge ‘ab bus mera kanyadaan kardo bhai jaldi se, nikaa karwa do jaldi se. Bus. Single jayenge aur mingle hoke bahar niklenge.”

