As we write, Brahmastra has managed to earn a humongous amount of 225 crore worldwide in just 3 days at the box office. But, one announcement amid all the chaos that needs our attention is Salman Khan’s Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan.

Why so? Because since Sultan in 2016, Salman’s filmography hasn’t added much quality work (Tiger Zinda Hai is an exception). With duds like Race 3, Tubelight, Bharat, Dabangg 3 & Radhe, Salman fans were seriously hoping for something like Tiger 3 to bring him back to the ground where he once used to rule.

With Ranbir Kapoor’s Brahmastra doing phenomenally at the box office, it’s clear that the audience is still there but it’s becoming harder to bring them to cinema halls.

Also starring Pooja Hegde, Venkatesh Daggubati, Jagapathi Babu, Raghav Juyal, and Shehnaaz Gill, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan is looking to be yet another run-of-the-mill larger-than-life drama Salman has been a part of for the nth time.

A yet another attempt to fill the appetite of those fans who are already demanding something new. A long-haired Salman Khan boasting a neatly shaped beard would surely remind you of Yash from KGF but is that an intentional choice to milk the trend? With the look ‘inspiration’ we also hope, that Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan makers will also get inspired by the South’s content as well.

One more thing this film has in common with KGF is its Music Composer in Ravi Basrur. The background score you can hear in the trailer teases a dramatic effect for the film & Ravi could surely nail this if everything else is on a proper track including the story, and screenplay.

Directed by Farhad Samji, Produced by Salman Khan, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan as of now seems a risky project given Salman Khan & the film’s director Fahad Samji’s recent track record. What are your thoughts? Share in the comments section below.

