For some time, Akshay Kumar has been facing social media criticism for everything he’s doing. Right from called being Canada Kumar, to being trolled for his movies, he’s often trended on social media for different reasons. In terms of movies, his last three films – Bachchhan Paandey, Samrat Prithviraj and Raksha Bandhan – emerged as box office duds.

However, the superstar is currently in the news owing to his recent ad. The advertisement has become the talk of the town as it drew flak on social media.

The ad in question sees Akshay Kumar in Khakee uniform as he speaks to the father of the bride. To spread awareness about road safety, Akki is seen telling Bride’s father that he’s sending his daughter which has only 4 airbags. He further tells him that he should be worried about his daughter and son-in-law’s safety and give them a car which has 6 airbags. The ad was shared by Road and Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari.

Soon after Akshay Kumar’s ad surfaced on the web, netizens called it out for promoting dowry culture. Commenting on the ad, Shiv Sena leader Priyanka Chaturvedi tweeted, “This is such a problematic advertisement. Who passes such creatives? Is the government spending money to promote the safety aspect of a car or promoting the evil& criminal act of dowry through this ad?”

While another user wrote, “This ad is the pits. Lost the plot completely. Is this about the wedding, the bride or that dowry should be 6 airbag car-what is it? These govt ads are so puerile and ill conceived. They couldn’t talk about safety any other way?” A netizens also asked, “Kya yeh dahej maangne ka koi naya tareeka hai? Fir badnaam toh purush hi hoga.”

On the work front, Akshay Kumar has an interesting lineup of projects. The actor is currently shooting for Ram Setu with Jacqueline Fernandez and will also star in Selfie opposite Emraan Hashmi and Nushrratt Bharuccha. That apart, Akki also has Yodha, OMG 2, a remake of Soorarai Pottru and Capsule Gill in the pipeline.

Coming back, have you seen the ad yet? If yes, then what are your thoughts on the same, do let us know. Meanwhile, stay tuned to Koimoi for more updates.

