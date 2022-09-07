KRK Gets Bail Relief In Molestation Case But Controversial Tweets On Akshay Kumar & Ram Gopal Varma Make Him Stay In Jail - Deets Inside

Kamaal R Khan popularly known as KRK has been granted bail by the Mumbai Court on Tuesday and was arrested for a 2021 molestation case by the Versova police. But there’s also sad news coming in for his fans, as the self-proclaimed critic will not be given bail as of yet and the reason being is his pending case in Borivali magistrate court for his derogatory tweets that he did back in 2020 on Akshay Kumar and director Ram Gopal Varma. Scroll below to read the scoop.

Reportedly, KRK’s bail application is to be heard today in Borivali Metropolitan magistrate court and was arrested on August 30th, 2022 from the Mumbai airport over his old tweets from 2020. He happens to be a self-proclaimed critic and is very popular on micro-blogging site Twitter. He has over 5 million followers there.

Now as per a report by PTI, KRK’s custody was taken by the Versova Police for the molestation case and was produced before the Bandra court. His lawyers filed his plea before the court and was able to prove that the contents in the FIR didn’t match the alleged molestation charges.

According to the reports, the molestation case against the self-proclaimed critic KRK was registered in June 2021 by a 27-year-old woman. The complainant alleged that KRK called her to his bungalow to offer a lead role in the film in Versova and molested her.

The reason behind him staying in jail is his derogatory tweets on Bollywood personalities including Akshay Kumar and Ram Gopal Varma. He was reportedly booked under sections 153 (wantonly giving provocation with intent to cause riot) and 500 (punishment for defamation) and other provisions of the IPC and the Information Technology Act.

