Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is returning to the big screens after a long break and fans can’t really wait for it. Mani Ratnam’s directorial Ponniyin Selvan: I trailer launched and at the event, Aishwarya appeared looking absolutely gorgeous. However, there were a group of people who trolled the actress for her looks. Check it out below

Miss World Aishwarya has created a niche for herself in showbiz and gave back-to-back hit films to her audience. However, after getting married to Abhishek Bachchan and becoming a mother to Aaradhya Bachchan, she took breaks from acting. And after a long hiatus, Aishwarya is finally returning to the screens with a pan-Indian film Ponniyin Selvan, directed by Mani Ratnam.

At the trailer launch event, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan looked stunning as she came wearing a beautiful salwar suit which she paired with a Benarasi dupatta, an emerald stone-studded neckpiece, minimal makeup with kohl-rimmed eyes, a small bindi, nude lip shade and kept her hair open in middle-parted. A lot of people lauded the actress for coming to the trailer launch and her fans showered all their love on her, but there were some internet users who trolled the actress unnecessarily.

Slamming Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, one of them wrote, “Kuchh zada hi botox use kr liye yaar”, another one commented, “She is losing her charm”. While another penned, “Beauty Or Plastic?” And another commented, “Botox supremacy”. One of the internet users wrote, “Lots of plastics”. Another one even compared her with Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2‘s ‘manjulika’ and wrote, “Stunning or scary? Monjulika ki bhen lgri h”. A netizen commented, “Not to demean her or anything but I do find her beauty as fake and even that is fading now.” Check it out below:

This is not the first time, that Aishwarya Rai Bachchan got trolled. For her unique sartorial choices, for being an overprotective mother to Aaradhya, for putting on weight, and for other reasons she has been trolled a lot of times.

What are your thoughts on it? Let us know!

